VEREIT prices $550M of senior notes

VEREIT Operating Partnership, L.P. with VEREIT (NYSE:VER) priced an offering of $550M aggregate principal amount of 4.625% senior notes due 2025 at an issue price of 99.328% of par value.

Interest on the Notes will be payable in cash and will accrue at a rate of 4.625% per annum.

The offering of Notes is expected to close on October 16.

The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of Notes to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility contemporaneously with, or shortly after, the closing of the offering.