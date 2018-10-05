Future Honeywell spin-off Resideo prices offering of senior notes

In connection with the previously announced spin-off of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) from Honeywell, Resideo Funding Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Resideo, has priced a private offering of $400M aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due November 1, 2026 at par, bearing interest at a rate of 6.125% per annum.

The Notes offering is expected to close on or about October 19, 2018.

In connection with the Spin-Off, Resideo intends to use the proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with borrowings under new senior secured credit facilities, to repay intercompany indebtedness to Honeywell or a subsidiary of Honeywell and to pay fees, costs and expenses related to the new senior secured credit facilities and the Notes offering.

The repayment to Honeywell or a subsidiary of Honeywell will be ~ $1.2B.