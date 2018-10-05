Galane Gold to acquire Andy Well Project in Australia

Galane Gold (OTCQB:GGGOF) to acquire certain Western Australian mining tenements and related plant, equipment and assets from Andy Well Mining Pty Ltd and Doray Minerals Limited for AUD$10M comprised of AUD$1M in common shares and AUD$9M in cash.

Chief Executive Officer Nick Brodie stated, “Galane Gold has a strong management team with the proven skills to bring brownfield projects back into production. Andy Well represents the perfect opportunity with an operation that has only recently been put into care and maintenance and, subject to the raising of necessary funds, could be put back into production within 6 months of the recommencement of underground development.