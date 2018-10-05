Precision Drilling to buy Trinidad Drilling in $1B deal

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) agrees to acquire Trinidad Drilling (OTCPK:TDGCF) in a deal valued at C$1.028B (US$796M) including debt.

PDS is offering 0.445 common share for each outstanding Trinidad share, valuing it at C$2.11/share and a ~15% premium to Thursday's closing price.

Ensign Energy (OTCPK:ESVIF) had offered C$1.68/share to buy Trinidad in August.

PDS says the deal will make it the third largest driller in the U.S., with a North American fleet that includes more than 200 active rigs and 322 total rigs.