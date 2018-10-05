Toyota recalls 2.4M vehicles over hybrid issue

Toyota (NYSE:TM) recalls more than 2.4M vehicles due to a potential issue with the hybrid system of Prius vehicles losing power.

The recall action covers Prius vehicles from the model years 2010 to 2014 and the larger Prius v from model years 2012 to 2014. A smaller number of Auris hatchbacks were also recalled.

The vehicles recalled include about 1.25M vehicles sold in Japan, 830K vehicles in North America and 290K vehicles sold in Europe.

The automaker says that in "rare situations" the gas-electric hybrid system could fail to enter a fail-safe mode to provide enough power to get off the road if another system isn't working properly.