American Finance Trust credit facility upsized to $540M

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) says lenders under its revolving corporate credit facility increased total commitments under the facility by $125M to $540M.

Accordion feature allows facility to be increased up to $915M. Facility matures on April 26, 2022, with an option to extend maturity by one year.

Borrowings will bear an interest rate at LIBOR + 1.60%-2.20% depending on the company's consolidated leverage ratio.

As of Sept. 30, $261M was drawn against the facility.

The expanded credit line gives AFIN additional capacity to finance single-tenant net lease and multi-tenant retail assets.

Previously: American Finance Trust reports Q2 results (Aug. 9)

Previously: American Finance Trust files for 1.08M common stock offering (July 23)