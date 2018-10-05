Bank of Commerce Holdings to acquire Merchants Holding

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) to acquire Merchants Holding in a stock and cash transaction valued at ~$37M.

As of June 30, 2018, on a pro forma consolidated basis, the combined company would have approximately $1.5B in assets, $1.2B in deposits, and operate 10 branch offices throughout northern California.

Each Merchant's shareholders may elect to receive 3.8703 shares of BOCH common stock, or a cash equal to $48.43/share, or a combination of 2.3223 shares of BOCH common stock and $19.37 in cash, subject to the maximum of total 1.834M common shares and $15.3M in cash.

Post-merger, Merchants shareholders will hold, in the aggregate, ~10% of BOCH’s outstanding common stock based on June 30, 2018 reported data.

The company expects the acquisition to be 9.5% accretive to earnings per share in 2019, excluding one-time transactions costs, and 12% accretive in 2020, dilution to tangible book value per share of approximately 8.5% at close with a tangible book value earn back period within four years.

The merger is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2019 and remains subject to customary closing conditions, including obtaining approval by Merchants’ shareholders and bank regulatory authorities.