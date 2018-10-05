CIT Group reports net proceeds of $1.1B on sale of European rail business

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) completes the sale of NACCO, its European rail leasing business , for net proceeds of $1.1B based on current exchange rates.

Completed in two separate transactions and including about $1.2B in assets, the divestiture resulted in a "modest" pretax gain.

A portion of the proceeds will be used to further optimize CIT's funding profile, including redeeming the U.S. railcar securitization, terminating the total return swap facility, and repaying additional outstanding unsecured company debt.

The rest of the proceeds will be used to return capital to shareholders as part of the previously announced $750M return of common equity and for general corporate purposes.

Previously: CIT Group to sell European rail business to German firm for $890M (July 3, 2017)