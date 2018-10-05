Protalix up 4% premarket on additional data on Fabry candidate PRX-102

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEMKT:PLX) is up 4% premarket on modest volume following its announcement of additional data from the open-label BRIDGE study evaluating PRX-102 (pegunigalsidase alfa) in Fabry patients previously receiving Shire's (NASDAQ:SHPG) Replagal (agalsidase alfa). The results are being presented today at the 1st Canadian Symposium on Lysosomal Diseases in Sherbrooke, Quebec.

An in vitro analysis showed that PRX-102 delivered significantly longer enzyme activity than both commercially available enzyme replacement therapies (ERTs). Specifically, ~84% of PRX-102's activity was preserved after 10 days compared to ~1% for the other ERTs.

