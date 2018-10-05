Chimerix presents results from multiple ascending dose study of IV BCV at IDWeek

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) announces data from the company’s Phase 1 study evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics (PK) of multiple ascending doses (MAD) of intravenous (IV) brincidofovir (BCV) in healthy subjects. These data will be presented at IDWeek, held October 3-7 in San Francisco, CA.

This study shows that four weekly or twice-weekly doses of the IV formulation of brincidofovir are generally well tolerated, and the 10 mg dose provides similar blood levels as the oral 100 mg dose with no reported gastrointestinal side effects.

Other key findings include: Brincidofovir exposure was dose-proportional and no accumulation was observed.

Mild alanine aminotransferase increases were reversible upon cessation of drug, and were not associated with hyperbilirubinemia, as seen with oral BCV.

The Company has also opened two additional studies in stem cell transplant recipients in the U.S. and EU to confirm these promising results.