Instagram tests sharing user location data with Facebook

Instagram (NASDAQ:FB) is testing a feature that would share a user’s location data with Facebook even when the app isn’t in use, according to app researcher Jane Manchun Wong.

The setting is opt-in, at least during the testing phase, and would allow Facebook to “build and use a history of precise locations” that the company says “helps you explore what’s around you, get more relevant ads and helps improve Facebook.”

Instagram’s co-founders left weeks ago, reportedly due to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s meddling to further blend the two products to Facebook’s advantage.

