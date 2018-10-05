Progenics' PET imaging agent for prostate cancer shows positive action in Phase 2/3 study

Results from a Phase 2/3 study, OSPREY 2301, evaluating Progenics Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:PGNX) PET imaging agent PyL (18F-DCFPyL) for visualizing prostate cancer demonstrated its utility in detecting distant metastatic prostate cancer lesions as well as the absence of pelvic lymph node disease.

In patients with metastatic or recurrent prostate cancer, PyL showed sensitivity (correctly identifying true positives) of 93 - 99% with a positive predictive value (the proportion of positives that are true positives) of 81 - 88% (in other words, there were some false positives).

PyL's specificity (correctly identifying true negatives) in confirming the absence of pelvic lymph node disease was 96 - 99% with a negative predictive value of 81 - 84% (there were some false negatives).

On the safety front, PyL was well-tolerated. 7% of participants experienced at least one treatment-related adverse event. The most common were dysgeusia (distortion of sense of taste) (2.1%) and headache (2.1%).

