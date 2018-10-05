Yale's Swensen invests in crypto

Cryptocurrency prices may have crashed this year, but the idea of digital money and the blockchain hasn't gone anywhere. It's hard to imagine Warren Buffett ever investing in crypto, but David Swensen might be the next best thing for crypto fans. The Yale endowment chief has put money in two venture funds dedicated to cryptocurrency, according to CNBC.

One is Andreessen Horowitz's initial $300M fund, according to the story, and the other Paradigm - a fund started by a Coinbase (COINB) co-founder and a former Sequoia partner.

