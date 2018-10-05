IPG Photonics announces preliminary Q3 results

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) expects Q3 revenue to be ~$355M to $356M, below the company's guidance range of $360M to $390M due to foreign currency headwinds of approximately $5M.

Diluted share to be $1.83 to $1.87 including a tax benefit of approximately $0.15 related to discrete items vs. guidance of $1.80 to $2.05 per share.

"The global geopolitical and macroeconomic environment remained challenging as we progressed through the third quarter," said Dr. Valentin Gapontsev, IPG Photonics' Chief Executive Officer. "These tariff and trade-related headwinds were the primary driver of weaker than expected performance for our business in China and Europe. The book-to-bill ratio during the third quarter was very slightly below 1.0. As a result of these factors, we believe full year revenue growth may be below the 7% to 9% range we provided on July 31, 2018. We will update our full year outlook when we report third quarter 2018 results on October 30, 2018."

The company will release its Q3 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 30.