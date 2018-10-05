Amicus Therapeutics announces positive 18-month data in Pompe Disease Phase 1/2 study

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) announces positive results from a global Phase 1/2 clinical study (ATB200-02) to investigate AT-GAA in patients with Pompe disease.

Patients treated with AT-GAA for up to 18 months showed improvements in six-minute walk test (6MWT) distance and other measures of motor function and muscle strength, stability or increases in forced vital capacity, and durable reductions in biomarkers of muscle damage and disease substrate.

AT-GAA has resulted in a low rate of infusion-associated reactions (IARs) following 890+ infusions (7 events of IARs in 5 patients; <1% of all 890+ infusions with an IAR).

The clinical pharmacokinetic profile has been consistent with previously reported preclinical data.

These clinical results will be presented at the 23rd International Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society in an oral platform on October 5.