Hudbay Minerals shareholder Waterton strongly opposes Mantos deal

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) shareholder Waterton Global Resource Management tells the company to "immediately terminate any discussions or plans to execute the Mantos transaction and any other material acquisitions in the near future."

Waterton, which owns ~4.8% of HBM's issued and outstanding shares, says "under no circumstances should Hudbay be engaging in any material acquisitions at this time... based on the company's current underperformance and discounted valuation, the company would be forced to transact from a position of weakness."

Bloomberg reported yesterday that HBM was in talks to buy Chilean miner Mantos Copper for as much as C$1B (US$780M).