Dell will list on NYSE if tracking stock buyout succeeds

Dell (NYSE:DVMT) will list on the NYSE as part of its plan to go public again through a tracking stock buyout.

If the listing is approved for the $21.7B deal, the new Class C shares will trade under the “DELL” symbol.

Dell still needs the tracking stock shareholders to agree to the offer of $109/share in cash and Class C stock. The deal would complete with no outstanding shares of the stock that tracks VMware (NYSE:VMW).

Dell wants to expand the board to as many as 20 directors, up from the current six, but Michael Dell and his affiliates will hold a majority of voting power.

Sources: Filing/Bloomberg

Previously: Dell confirms IPO talks as back-up plan (Oct. 3)