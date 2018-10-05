New Age Beverages +5% with national CBD roll-out in the works

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) is planning for a large-scale roll of its cannabis-based drink product next March or April.

New Age CEO Brent Willis said at the B. Riley FBR Consumer & Media Conference yesterday that the company is already talking to retailers in states where the cannabis drink would be legal. Willis sees New Age positioned to be the first to execute CBD beverages on a national scale if legalization sweeps across the U.S.