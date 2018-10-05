XBiotech completes enrollment in Phase 2 study evaluating bermekimab in patients with atopic dermatitis

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) has completed enrollment in its Phase 2, open label clinical study evaluating subcutaneous administration of bermekimab in patients with moderate to severe Atopic Dermatitis (AD).

The Phase 2 study consists of two dose cohorts. Nine patients in the first dosing cohort received a total of 4 weekly 200mg injections of bermekimab followed by safety assessments. Patients in the second cohort will receive 8 weekly 400mg injections of bermekimab for assessment of safety and preliminary efficacy.

XBiotech has now exceeded enrollment in the final cohort of patients.