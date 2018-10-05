Junk bond investors move more cash into funds despite bond slump

Paying little heed to falling stock and bond markets, junk bond investors are putting more cash into retail funds.

Lipper reports an inflow of $1.39B into U.S. high-yield funds for week ended Oct. 3.

Bloomberg Barclays HIgh Yield Index return fell most in eight months, down 0.46%, but up 2.32% YTD; index shows pressure from lower stocks and commodities; VIX showed biggest gain in more than three months.

CCCs are still the best-performing asset; YTD return 5.96%.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

