Xencor announces mid-stage Lupus data on XmAb 5871; shares down 7% premarket

Thinly traded Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) slips 7% premarket following its announcement of topline results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating XmAb 5871 in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). The data will be presented at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Annual Meeting in Chicago on October 23.

The primary endpoint was the proportion of patients with no loss of improvement (LOI). Improvement was maintained in 42% (n=21/50) of patients in the treatment arm compared to 28.6% (n=12/42) for placebo, but the separation was not statistically significant (p=0.18). The company says the higher placebo response rate was due to the withdrawal of patients from both arms for reasons other than LOI or adverse events.

In the efficacy-evaluable population, patients in the treatment group experienced a statistically significant longer time to LOI (median = 230 days) versus control (median = 131 days) (p=0.025).

No new safety signals were observed.

XmAb5871 is a monoclonal antibody that targets CD19, specifically TcyRIIb, a receptor that inhibits B cell function without killing the cells. Inhibiting the function of B cells is a proven approach to treating many autoimmune diseases.