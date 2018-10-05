It's official: Mattress Firm files for bankruptcy

Mattress Firm officially filed for bankruptcy as expected, according to CNBC.

The Chapter 11 filing includes a notice that about 200 stores will close within a few days. The precise store liquidation plan of Mattress Firm could have implications for a number of retailers - including Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX), Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR), Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT), Target (NYSE:TGT) via the Casper business and La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB).

Mattress Firm operates over 3K stores in the U.S., which could put a little bit of pressure on certain strip mall operators depending upon how many stores end up being boarded up.