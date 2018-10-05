Petrobras says Mero Field test well reached 58K boe/day

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) says it has concluded the extended well test in the Mero field, one of the largest oil discoveries in the pre-salt area offshore Brazil.

PBR says the well reached an average production of 58K boe/day, which it says is a strong result considering the ultra-deep characteristics of the pre-salt reserve.

Also, PBR awards Norway’s Aker Solutions a contract to provide a subsea production system and related services for the Mero 1 project within the Mero field development.

PBR is the operator of the consortium developing the Libra area, with partners including Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Total (NYSE:TOT), China National Petroleum (NYSE:PTR) and Cnooc (NYSE:CEO).