Histogenics down 41% on pricing public offering of common stock and warrants

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) prices its public offering of 26,155,000 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to 19,616,250 common shares, at a combined price of $0.65 per share.

The expected gross proceeds are $17M. The warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.70 per share of common stock and have a term of five years from the date of issuance.

Net proceeds will be used to complete the BLA submission and commercialization of NeoCart, and for general corporate purposes.

Closing date is October 10.

Shares are down 41% premarket.

