Guts of jobs report better than headline; yields shoot higher

The headlines say big miss - with just 134K jobs added vs. 185K expected. Some economists, however, were predicting a messy/soft number thanks to the hurricane that hit the southeast. Also, there were revisions, with July's 147K gain revised higher by 18K jobs, and August's 201K gain revised higher by a full 69K.

Then there's the unemployment rate, which fell all the way to 3.7% from 3.9%, and against expectations for 3.8%. The labor force participation rate was steady at 62.7%.

Taking all this together, the report is looking closer to a beat than a miss.

Average hourly earnings were up $0.08 to $27.24, and higher by 2.8% Y/Y (inline with estimates). The average workweek was flat at 34.5 hours.

Yields continue to move higher, with the 10-year Treasury jumping more than four basis points since the number hit, now up to 3.23%. TLT -0.6% , TBT +1.2%

The dollar (UUP, UDN) knee-jerked lower on the 134K headline, but is now modestly in the green. Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) has added a couple of dollars as well.

Stock index futures (SPY, QQQ, DIA) continue with slight gains.

