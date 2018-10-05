Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) initiated with Neutral rating and $26 (11% upside) price target at JPMorgan.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) resumed with Outperform rating and $35 (33% upside) price target at Leerink Partners.
Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets after releasing positive data on diabetes candidates yesterday.
Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) downgraded to Neutral at BofA/Merrill Lynch. Shares are down a fraction premarket.
Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) downgraded to Neutral with a $37 (3% upside) price target at Mizuho citing softer expectations for biosimilars. Shares down 1% premarket.
