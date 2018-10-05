Lenovo denies Super Micro ties after share slide

Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) dropped over 15% in Asian trading on yesterday’s Bloomberg Businessweek report that China was using Super Micro products to hide chips meant to spy on U.S. companies.

Lenovo tells CNBC that Super Micro “is not a supplier to Lenovo in any capacity. Furthermore, as a global company we take extensive steps to protect the ongoing integrity of our supply chain.”

Lenovo’s share slide was likely due to geography since the company is headquartered in Hong Kong with centers in mainland China.

Previously: Amazon, Apple refute Bloomberg report on Chinese supply chain attack (Oct. 4)

Previously: Super Micro -54.5% on supply chain sabotage report (Oct. 4)

Previously: Super Micro "strongly refutes" Bloomberg report (Oct. 4)

Previously: Apple again denies Businessweek story, says there's no gag order (Oct. 4)