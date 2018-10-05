Raymond James still sees a chance of E*Trade deal, though premium shrinks

E*Trade's (NASDAQ:ETFC) ~20% decline since June probably mean there's not much left to M&A premium in its shares, though Raymond James's Patrick O'Shaughnessy doesn't rule out a possible deal.

He sees potential of about $83-per-share take-out value, which comes to about 58% premium to E*Trade's current price, based on current estimates, with about 60% cost synergy target.

Shares have fallen while management de-emphasizes four goals ETFC board set two years ago and on move to add COO duties to CFO Mike Pizzi's role.

O'Shaughnessy writes that ETFC likely won't meet net new asset growth target.

Pricing competition threat needs to be factored into any scenario.

TD Ameritrade is most likely buyer, according to O'Shaughnessy.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

