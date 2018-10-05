Audentes Therapeutics to provide update on interim data from ASPIRO trial

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) will present new positive interim data from ASPIRO, the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AT132 for the treatment of X-linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM) at the 23rd International Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society, on October 5.

The newly reported data include follow-up assessments ranging from 4 to 48 weeks for the eight patients enrolled in ASPIRO to date.

Key assessments include neuromuscular function as measured by CHOP INTEND; respiratory function as measured by maximal inspiratory pressure and ventilator dependence; and vector transduction, transgene expression and histological improvement as assessed via muscle biopsy.

All treated patients continue to show meaningful improvements, with no new treatment-related SAEs.