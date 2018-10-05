Macquarie warns on flat margins at PepsiCo

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) is on watch after Macquarie lowers the beverage stock to a Neutral rating from Outperform on growth concerns.

"Organic sales growth will require more investment," writes analyst Caroline Levy. "We believe these pressures will remain a drag on margins," she notes.

Levy and team expect flat margins out of PepsiCo in 2019. The price target on PepsiCo is dropped to $107.