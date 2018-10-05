RBC starts Carbonite at 24% upside

RBC Capital Markets initiates Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) at Outperform with a $42 price target, a 24% upside to yesterday’s close. (Source: StreetAccount.)

In late August, Stifel called Carbonite the “little guy” data protection company to buy due to the new management’s ongoing shift towards focusing on small and mid-sized businesses.

Carbonite has also expanded its customer base through acquisitions like cloud-based secure backup solution Mozy, bought for $145.8M in February from Dell.