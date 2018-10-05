Lynas +10% after head of Malaysia review sounds more conciliatory

Rare earth minerals miner Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF) jumped 10% in Australian trading after the head of an environmental review into the company’s Malaysian plant was quoted as sounding more conciliatory than previously.

The review chairman said her environmental audit committee acknowledged Lynas and its employees were important stakeholders in the review, and said the review would be made transparent, according to a report in Malaysia's The Star newspaper.

Concerns that the newly-elected government could close down Lynas’ plant sent shares plummeting 27% last month.