Consolidated-Tomoka buys office property in Albuquerque, provides update

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEMKT:CTO) acquires a 210,000-square-foot class A single-tenant office property in Albuquerque, NM, for about $44.0M, or about $209 per square foot.

The building, on 25 acres, is 100% leased to an affiliate of Fidelity Investments under a triple-net lease that was recently extended to 2028.

Initial investment yield is above the high end of CTO's 2018 guidance.

As a result of the acquisition, the weighted average lease duration for the company's portfolio of single-tenant income properties is about 9.3 years.

Explores some dispositions: CTO has also started to explore disposition of certain of its multi-tenant income properties with proceeds from any sale being redeployed in a 1031 like-kind exchange structure to invest in one or more single-tenant net-lease income properties.

Land contracts: The company currently has 16 executed purchase and sale agreements with 14 different buyers, which in aggregate represent the potential sale of approximately 3,500 acres, or approximately 64% of our remaining land holdings, with anticipated sales proceeds of more than $154M, or approximately $44,000 per acre.

Kerogen update: In September Kerogen renewed its oil exploration lease on about 15,152 acres in Hendry County, FL, for an additional year and that Kerogen filed its application for a drilling permit. CTO received $400,000 as partial payment of total amounts due of about $957,000, which includes a $150,000 drilling penalty. The remaining $557,000 will be paid in monthly installments ending in January 2019.

