Canadian Pacific Railway rides Citi confidence higher

Citi hikes its price target on Buy-rated Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) to $260 on a positive view of the growth potential. The firm fires off the PT raise after taking in the railroad company's analyst day event yesterday.

"Citi take: "Hunter Harrison’s legacy of performance and accountability is fully alive at CP and the players in management inspire a sense of confident competitiveness. While culture is not a metric we typically measure, in today’s rail market with multiple companies attempting to push operating ratios to new records, mostly through PSR [Precision Scheduled Railroading], we think it’s clear that success is underpinned by a sharp change in culture which is clear at CP."

Citi lifts profit estimates on Canadian Pacific to 2018 EPS of $13.98 from $13.45 and 2019 EPS of $17.05 from $15.50.