MiMedx down 6% premarket on critical WSJ article

Embattled MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) slips 6% premarket on light volume in apparent reaction to a WSJ article saying the company limited the range of products it offered to federal customers, including the Veterans Administration, to its most expensive offerings.

The company allegedly had one set of products for federal customers and another set for private buyers. At the VA, the company did not offer the smaller sizes of two popular products it offered elsewhere, forcing the VA to purchase larger, more expensive versions. Its EpiFix injectable is one example. The smallest size for federal customers is 40 mg costing $725 while private doctors can acquire the 20 mg size for $225.

The company's dealings with healthcare providers at government-run hospitals are also under scrutiny. Last month, a grand jury in Georgia heard testimony about its financial ties to a surgeon at the Army's medical center at Fort Gordon.

Former CEO Parker Petit and several other former executives were forced out due "conduct detrimental to the business."

