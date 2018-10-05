More on Aritzia Q2 results

Aritzia (OTC:ATZAF -6.2% ) reports Q2 comparable sales increased 11.5% Y/Y, driven by eCommerce business as well as strong performance in the stores.

Net sales increased 18% Y/Y to C$205.4M, reflecting addition of seven new stores and eight expanded or re-positioned stores.

Gross margin increased 110 bps to 37.4% primarily due to strengthening of Canadian dollar, improved product costs, and was partially off-set by higher warehousing and distribution costs.

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 420 bps to 16.1%.

Overall, the Company remains on track to meet or exceed its stated fiscal 2021 performance targets.

