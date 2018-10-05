Barclays initiates Avaya Holdings at nearly 6% upside

Barclays initiates Avaya Holdings (NYSE:AVYA) at Equal Weight with a $23 target, a 5.5% upside to yesterday’s close. (Source: StreetAccount).

At the beginning of this year, Avaya rang the NYSE bell to celebrate its return to public trading, not counting its December OTC debut.

Silver Lake took Avaya private in 2007 and what followed was a rocky road of acquisition (Nortel), bankruptcy, recovery (sale of Nortel’s Networking business), and the return to public trading.