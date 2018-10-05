EPIC Midstream to temporarily convert Texas NGL pipeline to crude oil

EPIC Midstream announces plans to temporarily convert the multibillion-dollar natural gas liquids pipeline it is building in Texas to crude oil service to help ease the pipeline shortage in the Permian Basin.

EPIC says it will seek to bring its 730-mile NGL pipeline online in Q3 2019, and the pipeline will deliver crude oil at least until January 2020 when its adjacent crude oil pipeline system is projected to start up.

EPIC, which is backed by the Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) P-E firm, lists Apache (NYSE:APA), Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) as top customers.