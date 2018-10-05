Houghton Mifflin Harcourt updates FY18 outlook

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC -0.3% ) revises its outlook for FY18 to reflect divestiture of its Riverside portfolio

HMHC expects 2018 sales to be between $1.27B-$1.35B and billings to be ~$1.285B-$1.365B

Capex of $174M-$199M, including content development expenditure of $117M-$142M

FCF from continuing operations to be negative at midpoint of revised billings guidance, but better than FY17

Adjusted fixed & variable costs as a % of billings to be comparable to pro forma 2017 adjusted costs at the midpoint of the revised billings guidance range.

