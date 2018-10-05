Synnex completes Convergys acquisitoin

Synnex (NYSE:SNX) business services subsidiary Concentrix announces completing its acquisition of Convergys, a provider of customer and information management products. .

The deal was first announced in late June for $26.50/share in cash and stock for a purchase price of about $2.43B.

Concentrix expects non-GAAP EPS accretion of mid-single digits in the first year and up to double-digits by the second year. The company expects cost synergies of $50M in the first year and $150M+ by the third year.

The integration process is already underway and expected to complete within the next year.