Analysts adjust SMART Global targets after earnings beat

Analysts adjust SMART Global Holdings (NASDAQ:SGH) targets after yesterday’s earnings report beat estimates and provided guidance upside.

Stifel reiterates its Buy rating and raises its SMART Global target by a dollar to $62 or 9x FY19 EPS. Analyst Kevin Cassidy mentions that guidance for sequential growth in all product lines goes against the bear case. Demand for specialty memory and the newly acquired Penguin Computing products look strong.

Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy but lowers the target from $60 to $50. Analyst Sidney Ho says the results should reduce concerns that softening memory will substantially dent financials and was encouraged by management confidence that 2H should have solid seasonal growth. Ho continues to see the risk/reward as favorable with shares only trading at about 4x CY19 EPS.

Source: StreetAccount.

SGH shares are up 27.8% to $34.73.

