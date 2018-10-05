Wolfe Research warns on five trucking stocks

Wolfe Research turns negative on the trucking sector on concerns over spot rates.

A survey conducted by the firm indicates shipper pricing expectations are swinging lower, per Bloomberg.

Within the sector, ArcBest (ARCB -8.8% ), Covenant Transportation (CVTI -5.1% ), Landstar System (LSTR -2.2% ), Werner Enterprises (WERN -3% ) and Schneider National (SNDR -3.9% ) are singled out as at pricing risk. All five trucking stocks are downgraded by Wolfe to Underperform from Peer Perform.

"We have not assumed a recession in our models but expect slower freight volume and pricing growth the next 2 years," writes the Wolfe team on the freight/economic cycle.