New Residential gets outperform rating by Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Stephen Law initiates coverage of New Residential Investment (NRZ +0.1% ) with an outperform rating, writing that he expects continued attractive ROE and a stable dividend as it manages its existing portfolio and making new investments.

His price target of $20 is based on shares trading at 120% of June 2018 book value.

Core EPS estimate of $2.26 in 2018 and $2.36 in 2019; expects quarterly dividend to stay at 50 cents per share.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Analyst ratings: strong buys-6; buys-0, holds-0; underperform-0; sells-0; average price target: $19.29.

