Collier Creek announces pricing of $400M initial public offering

Collier Creek announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 40M units at a price of $10.00 per unit.

The units will be listed on the NYSE and trade under the ticker symbol "CCH.U" beginning on October 5, 2018.

Collier Creek is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering.