Ubisoft top pick in Berenberg launch of videogame coverage

A "deeply excited" Berenberg opens coverage on the videogame sector with an eye to growth and margin expansion ahead.

Among catalysts that should lift all boats: mobile, in-game revenues, esports, subscriptions, and developments in the Chinese market.

Ubisoft (UBSFY -1.7% ), maker of game series Assassin's Creed and Far Cry, is the firm's top pick based on its growth outlook.