Ubisoft top pick in Berenberg launch of videogame coverage

A "deeply excited" Berenberg opens coverage on the videogame sector with an eye to growth and margin expansion ahead.
Among catalysts that should lift all boats: mobile, in-game revenues, esports, subscriptions, and developments in the Chinese market.
Ubisoft (UBSFY -1.7%), maker of game series Assassin's Creed and Far Cry, is the firm's top pick based on its growth outlook.
Meanwhile among two American giants, Berenberg has a Buy rating on Electronic Arts (EA +0.8%) while it's rating Activision Blizzard (ATVI -0.7%) a Hold, considering it high quality but fully valued.
