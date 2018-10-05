Centamin -11% as quarterly gold production drops 25%

Centamin (OTCPK:CELTF -11.3% ) plunges at the open after the gold miner cut its annual production target after reporting a 25% Y/Y decline in Q3 output from its flagship Sukari mine in Egypt.

The miner reported total gold production of 117.7K oz. in the quarter vs. 156.5K oz. in the year-ago period, citing delays to planned operational improvements, although output was higher than Q2's 92.8K oz.

Centamin now forecasts annual production of ~480K oz., down from May guidance of 505K-515K oz. and its 580K oz. target set at the start of the year.