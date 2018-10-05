Wells Fargo continues financing the gun industry: Bloomberg

Even with nuns pressuring Wells Fargo (WFC +0.2% ) on corporate responsibility issues, the San Francisco-based bank issued a $40M line of credit gun-maker Sturm, Ruger last week, Bloomberg reports, citing financial filings.

A number of other big banks, including Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup, and JPMorgan Chase, have said they'd reduce ties to gun manufacturers after the February shooting at Parkland, FL, that left 17 dead.

Up until June BofA had extended credit to Sturm Ruger. After the Parkland shooting, the bank said it would stop lending to companies that make assault-style rifles.

Wells Fargo responds that gun violence issues should be addressed through the legislative process, and "not be arbitrarily set by a bank."

The bank also has a longstanding relationship with the National Rifle Association.

