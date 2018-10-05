Citgo, Valero boosted U.S. purchases of Venezuelan oil in September

Venezuela’s September crude sales to the U.S. rose to their highest in more than a year, drove up by purchases by PDVSA's U.S. refining arm Citgo Petroleum and Valero Energy (VLO -0.5% ).

The U.S. imported 601.5K bbl/day of Venezuelan crude last month, 28% more than in August and the highest monthly average since August 2017; Venezuela’s overall crude exports fell 14% in September to 1.105M bbl/day due to declining oil production and a collision in August at a dock of Venezuela’s main oil port Jose.

VLO and Citgo each bought more than 250K bbl/day of Venezuelan crude last month vs. an average of 170K bbl/day earlier this year.