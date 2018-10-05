U.S. Silica forecasts lower than expected growth in Q3 sand volumes

U.S. Silica (SLCA -1.7% ) is lower after saying its Q3 sand proppant sales volumes rose 10% Q/Q, which is down from its previously provided guidance of 20-25% growth as it ramped new capacity in west Texas and brought its Brownfield expansion projects fully online.

SLCA says it expects its Northern White proppant pricing will be lower sequentially, "given the widely reported slowdown in well completions in the back half of Q3 and the continued growth of in-basin sand capacity," but also says west Texas volumes and pricing held up well during the quarter, despite the 12M-plus tons of high cost competitor Northern White capacity coming off line.

Also, SLCA says a Texas court entered final judgment in favor of its SandBox subsidiary, requiring Arrows Up to pay SandBox $49.2M in damages.