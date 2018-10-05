FCC's cable queries point to way forward for Sprint/T-Mobile merger

The move of cable companies into mobile service may ease the path of Sprint (S -0.8% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS -0.3% ) toward a merger, if the FCC's recent actions on the deal are any measure.

The commission has asked Comcast (CMCSA -1.1% ) and Charter (CHTR -1.4% ) for details about their mobile offerings, services they have launched with some collaboration via MVNO arrangements with Verizon (NYSE:VZ). Altice USA (ATUS -1.3% ) also has a deal to offer service using Sprint spectrum.

That suggests that an FCC conclusion of increased competition would argue for permitting the No. 3 and No. 4 wireless carriers to go ahead and combine in a $26B deal.

"It's an option the FCC can point to as it serves its role in protecting consumers," Macqaurie's Amy Yong says, calling it a "positive sign" for the deal.

On the other hand, "Is Comcast selling service to anybody who’s not a Comcast video or broadband customer?" asks Public Knowledge's Gene Kimmelman.

Previously: FCC extends third-party deadline on Sprint/T-Mobile to Oct. 31 (Oct. 02 2018)

Previously: Sprint filing arguing for merger paints rough picture (Sep. 26 2018)